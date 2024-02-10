Bruins Daily: Bruins Will Be Faster; NHL News And Rumors

The bottom-six forward group for the Boston Bruins will be getting a boost of speed today when they play the Washington Capitals.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will be faster today against the Washington Capitals as they welcome depth forward Anthony Richard.

Atlantic Division

Detroit Hockey Now: Journeyman goalie Alex Lyon has taken over the nets for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: What’s going on with Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Former Boston University forward Jordan Greenway is now on the powerplay for the Buffalo Sabres.

Toronto Maple Leafs: The tax man is after Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: What’s the injury status for New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Keep an eye on New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald heading into the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

Philly Hockey Now: Why would Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt be a great NHL trade acquisition for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Once again, the NHL replay system is under protest, this time from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: One player that’s been a hit for the Nashville Predators has been former Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Colorado Hockey Now: With Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan off the NHL trade market, what’s next for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: What’s up with Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy scratching defenseman Zach Whitecloud?

San Jose Hockey Now: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba will have a bullseye on his back the next time he and the Coyotes play the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: What’s the latest on Calgary Flames defenseman and Bruins NHL trade target Noah Hanifin?

Canucks Army: The Donnie and Dahli show reported that the Vancouver Canucks are thinking about signing former Boston Bruins winger Phil Kessel.

