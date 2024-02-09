Bruins Daily: Bruins Dominate; Under The Radar Trade Target

The Boston Bruins answered the bell in a big way and beat the league-leading Vancouver Canucks 4-o on Thursday night.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins throttled the Vancouver canucks 4-0, and they were once again jumpstarted by captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Could Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd become an under-the-radar NHL trade target for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney?

Boston Hockey Now: The 2023-24 season is over for Boston Bruins rookie Matthew Poitras.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: How could the Sean Monahan trade impact the draft lottery status of the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: One team to watch down the stretch run is a hungry and healthy Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The Washington capitals couldn’t hold on and lost 4-2 to the Florida Panthers.

The Eye Test: Can Brad Treliving improve the blue line for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

NHL

Philly Hockey Now: And the Gordie Howe hat trick goes to Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny.

Nashville Hockey Now: One player that’s been a hit for the Nashville Predators has been former Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Colorado Hockey Now: What is going on with the Colorado Avalanche?

San Jose Hockey Now: What can the San Jose Sharks expect if they trade forward Mikael Granlund?

Calgary Hockey Now: What’s the latest on Calgary Flames defenseman and Bruins NHL trade target Noah Hanifin?

