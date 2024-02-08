Bruins Postgame: Bruins Make Statement, Beat Canucks 4-0

The Boston Bruins bounced back and made a statement in a 4-0 win over the league-leading Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden on Thursday night.

After a listless 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, the Bruins answered the bell and snapped the Canucks’ 12-game point streak. Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen scored shorthanded goals in the first period, and then Morgan Geekie and Pavel Zacha both scored in the first minute of the second period. That was all they needed as goalie Linus Ullmark shut the door with 17 saves for his first shutout of the season.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Postgame:

CLUTCH: If Charlie Coyle hasn’t erased your doubts on whether he could handle Top 6 center duties and minutes, then you simply don’t like, honestly, one of the nicest and most hard-working Bruins players. Coyle extended his point streak to ten games with two assists. Coyle broke up an attempted rim pass by Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko and fed Brad Marchand in front for a shorthanded goal 32 seconds into the game.

Dominating on the penalty kill again, Coyle sent Bruins forward Danton Heinen in for a breakaway and another shorthanded goal 15:37 into the first period.

Coyle now has four goals and 11 assists during his ten-game point streak.

DOGHOUSE: Maybe Vancouver Canucks and NHL All-Star goalie Thatcher Demko should’ve taken that hug from fellow NHL All-Star and Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman?

All kidding aside, Demko, for whatever reason, looked like a deer in headlights for the first two periods. The leading candidate for the 2024 Vezina Trophy coughed up a clearing pass from behind the net that led to Marchand’s shorthanded tally 32 ticks into the game. After allowing another shorthanded goal to Heinen 15:37 into the first period, Demko allowed goals to Geekie and Zacha 15 seconds apart in the first minute of the second period. He settled down after that, but he was clearly rattled by Marchand’s goal.

BANGER: Bruins forward Morgan Geekie continues to be one of the steals of the 2023 offseason. Geekie gave the Bruins a 3-0 lead with his ninth goal of the season 34 seconds into the middle frame.

The fact he scored another goal wasn’t the best part, obviously, but rather how he scored it. That goal and the six hits he laid down in this game were a result of the tenacity and pay-the-price mentality Geekie has applied in every game this season and why he is now an essential part of the Bruins’ forward group.

UNSUNG HERO: Every time the Boston Bruins lay a stinker, like the one they did in the 4-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday night, their captain, Brad Marchand, sets the tone in the next game. That was the case again on Thursday night as Marchand got his 25th goal of the season 32 seconds into regulation. Marchand was also being his pesty self and aggravating the Canucks for most of the game.

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins continue their seven-game homestand on Saturday afternoon as they host the Washington Capitals in one of the ABC national games of the week at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-Jesper Boqvist-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

