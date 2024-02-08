Boston Bruins
Bruins vs Canucks Preview: Battle For NHL Supremacy
It will be a battle for NHL supremacy on Thursday night when the best team in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins, hosts the best in the West, the Vancouver Canucks.
The Boston Bruins will be trying to bounce back from one of their worst games of the season in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks are coming off a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes Tuesday in Carolina.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (31-10-9, 71 pts) vs Vancouver Canucks (34-11-5, 73 pts)
Time: 7:08 p.m. ET
How to watch: NESN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-130), Canucks (+110)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+180), Flames +1.5 (-218)
Over/Under: Over 6 (-125) Under 6 (+105)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (33), assists (39), and points with 72 in 49 games.
-Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle is on a nine-game point streak with four goals and nine assists over that span.
-Goalie Linus Ullmark will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins. Ullmark is 15-6-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .915 save percentage.
-Rookie center Matthew Poitras (undisclosed) and veteran winger Milan Lucic (indefinite leave) are out.
-This is the first meeting of the season between the Bruins and the Canucks. They play again in Vancouver on Feb. 24.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen-Jesper Boqvist-Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Parker Wotherspoon
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Vancouver Canucks
Forwards
Pius Suter-J.T. Miller-Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev-Elias Petterson-Elias Lindholm
Dakota Joshua-Teddy Blueger-Connor Garland
Nils Hoglander-Nils Aman-Sam Lafferty
Defensemen
Quinn Hughes-Filip Hronek
Ian Cole-Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov-Noah Juulsen
Goalies
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Referees: Kendrick Nicholson, Ghislaine Hebert
Linesmen: Dan Kelly, Killian McNamara