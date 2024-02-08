Bruins vs Canucks Preview: Battle For NHL Supremacy

It will be a battle for NHL supremacy on Thursday night when the best team in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins, hosts the best in the West, the Vancouver Canucks.

The Boston Bruins will be trying to bounce back from one of their worst games of the season in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks are coming off a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes Tuesday in Carolina.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (31-10-9, 71 pts) vs Vancouver Canucks (34-11-5, 73 pts)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-130), Canucks (+110)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+180), Flames +1.5 (-218)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-125) Under 6 (+105)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (33), assists (39), and points with 72 in 49 games.

-Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle is on a nine-game point streak with four goals and nine assists over that span.

-Goalie Linus Ullmark will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins. Ullmark is 15-6-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .915 save percentage.

-Rookie center Matthew Poitras (undisclosed) and veteran winger Milan Lucic (indefinite leave) are out.

-This is the first meeting of the season between the Bruins and the Canucks. They play again in Vancouver on Feb. 24.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-Jesper Boqvist-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Vancouver Canucks

Forwards

Pius Suter-J.T. Miller-Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev-Elias Petterson-Elias Lindholm

Dakota Joshua-Teddy Blueger-Connor Garland

Nils Hoglander-Nils Aman-Sam Lafferty

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes-Filip Hronek

Ian Cole-Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov-Noah Juulsen

Goalies

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Referees: Kendrick Nicholson, Ghislaine Hebert

Linesmen: Dan Kelly, Killian McNamara