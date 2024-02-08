Bruins Daily: Bruins Toughness; Poitras; Hanifin Update

Are the Boston Bruins tough enough for the Stanley Cup Playoffs or do they need to add more grit at the NHL Trade Deadline?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The 2023-24 season is over for Boston Bruins rookie Matthew Poitras.

Boston Hockey Now: Did Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri provide an NHL Trade Deadline blueprint for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney?

Boston Hockey Now: There were 15 members of other NHL teams scouting the Bruins-Flames game on Tuesday, and Flames general manager Craig Conroy was there with his team. Will Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney go bargain-hunting on the NHL trade market, or did he lay the foundation to acquire Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens have to be thrilled with the development of winger Juraj Slafkovsky.

Detroit Hockey Now: Could the first Russian NHL head coach be former Detroit Red Wings forward Igor Larionov?

Florida Hockey Now: Was it just the first game back blues for the Florida Panthers?

Buffalo Hockey Now: One NHL GM to keep an eye on heading into the NHL Trade Deadline is Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams.

Sportsnet: The stars stepped up in a 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sportsnet: It’s another lost season for captain Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators.

TSN: Thoughts go out to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev after a brutal injury on Wednesday night.

NHL

Philly Hockey Now: Could the Philadelphia Flyers draft the son of former Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brendan Dillon was suspended three games for his hit on former Bruins and current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari.

Nashville Hockey Now: One player that’s been a hit for the Nashville Predators has been former Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Chicago Hockey Now: The 2025 Winter Classic will be at Wrigley Field between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks.

San Jose Hockey Now: One team keeping a close eye on the Beanpot is the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: What’s the latest on Calgary Flames defenseman and Bruins NHL trade target Noah Hanifin?

The Eye Test: Speaking of the Edmonton Oilers, Sportsnet Oilers reporter and NHL Insider Mark Spector joined Pierre McGuire and me on the latest Eye Test Podcast to discuss how the Oilers turned their season around.

