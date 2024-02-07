Bruins Daily: Bruins Flame Out; Discount Trade Shopping?

After watching his team in a listless 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, will Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney go shopping on the NHL trade market?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: In what was set up to be the prototypical trap game, the Boston Bruins played the role of the flat team out of a break looking ahead to a more hyped-up game and lost 4-1 to the Calgary Flames. The only goal came from Pavel Zacha, and the Flames surprisingly scored four goals on Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: There were 15 members of other NHL teams scouting the Bruins-Flames game, and Flames general manager Craig Conroy was there with his team. Will Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney go bargain-hunting on the NHL trade market, or did he lay the foundation to acquire Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin?

15 scouts on hand for #NHLBruins vs #Flames tonight. That list includes two scouts each from #SJSharks and #TexasHockey, #LetsGoBuffalo Associate GM Jason Karmanos, #TimeToHunt Senior Advisor Paul Fenton, #GoBolts AGM Jamie Pushor, #FlyTogether Dir. of Player Personnel Mike… — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) February 7, 2024

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Just over a month from the NHL Trade Deadline, all eyes continue to be focused on the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Offense has been key for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers upset the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: What will the NHL Trade Deadline look like for the Buffalo Sabres?

TSN: Are the Toronto Maple Leafs tuning out head coach Sheldon Keefe?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Can Zach Parise do with the Colorado Avalanche what he couldn’t do with the New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Could veteran center Nick Bonino be a solution up the middle for the New Jersey Devils?

Vegas Hockey Now: The Edmonton Oilers fell short of tying the record of 17-straight wins by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins in a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Eye Test: Speaking of the Edmonton Oilers, Sportsnet Oilers reporter and NHL Insider Mark Spector joined Pierre McGuire and me on the latest Eye Test Podcast to discuss how the Oilers turned their season around.

