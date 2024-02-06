Bruins Postgame: Bruins Lay A Stinker, Lose 4-1 To Flames

The Boston Bruins fell right into the prototypical trap game against the underdog Calgary Flames and lost 4-1 at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The Bruins came out flat and trailed the Flames 2-0 after the first period, thanks to goals by Flames forward Andrei Kuzmenko and Connor Zary. They then had some pockets of energy and flow late in the second period and entered the final period still down 2-0. Bruins winger Pavel Zacha cut the Flames’ lead to 2-1 with a powerplay goal 4:14 into the final frame, but just 2:09 later, Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau made it 3-1. Just 3:21 after that, Norwood, MA native Bruins reported NHL trade target, and Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin sealed it with his ninth goal of the season.

Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves for the Flames, and Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves for the Bruins.

CLUTCH: After plenty of success with the Florida Panthers, it’s been a nightmare for Jonathan Huberdeau since he was traded to the Calgary Flames back on July 22, 2022, in a deal that sent winger Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers. After a 115-point 2021-22 season with the Panthers, Huberdeau had just 15 goals and 40 assists in 79 games last season and came into this game with just six goals and 20 assists in 48 games this season. In the Flames’ first game since trading alternate captain and center Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks last Wednesday, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound winger came up huge for a depleted Flames team.

After Bruins winger Pavel Zacha scored a powerplay goal to cut the Flames’ lead to 2-1 at 4:14 of the third period, the Bruins took a too-many-men penalty 5:55 into the third to nullify a high-sticking double-minor on Flames defenseman Mackenzie Weegar. Huberdeau and the Flames were more than happy to oblige to the gift powerplay, and the Flames winger made it 3-1 6:23 into the final frame.

Huberdeau also assisted on new Flames winger Andrei Kuzmenko’s goal 4:20 into the first period and then on Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin’s goal that made it 4-1 9:44 into the third period.

DOGHOUSE: Two teams with two or more players at the NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto struggled in their return to action on Monday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the New York Islanders, and the Colorado Avalanche lost to the New York Rangers. Why is that relevant here? Because the Boston Bruins, who had David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman in Toronto for the NHL All-Star skills and game this past weekend, looked like they were still on break in the first period on Tuesday night. The Bruins were out-shot 10-6 in the first ten minutes and found themselves down 2-0 to the Flames 13:01 into the first period. New Flames winger Andrei Kuzmenko put the Flames up 1-0 with a powerplay goal 4:20 into the game, and rookie center Connor Zary made it 2-0 at 13:01.

BANGER: Calgary Flames defenseman Brayden Pachal was a beast in this one, as he registered six hits leading a very physical Flames team on Tuesday night. Winger Jakub Lauko led the way for the Bruins with four hits.

UNSUNG HERO: Boston Bruins fans won’t like this, but the Flames don’t win that game without longtime Bruins nemesis Nazem Kadri. The former Toronto Maple Leafs center and 2022 Stanley Cup champion (Colorado Avalanche) was everywhere on Tuesday night and finished the game with three assists and five shots on goal. Following the game, Kadri had this to say about the underdog Flames pulling off the upset:

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins host the Vancouver Canucks, who pulled two points ahead of the Bruins for the most in the NHL, on Thursday night.

