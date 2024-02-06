Bruins vs Flames Preview: Bruins Begin Seven-Game Homestand

The Boston Bruins return from their bye week and the all-star break to host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

The Bruins will be kicking off their longest homestand of the 2023-24 regular season as they play their next seven games at TD Garden. After hosting the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, the Bruins welcome in the best team in the Western Conference, the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. They then host the Washington Capitals in the ABC game of the week in a 3:30 p.m. ET matinee. Next week, the Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, and once again are featured in the ABC game of the week in a 12:30 p.m. matinee against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 17. They close out the seven-game homestand against the Dallas Stars in a 1 p.m. ET President’s Day matinee on Feb. 19.

“We’re gonna be able to be at home and getting a little bit of a rhythm here,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told the media on Monday. “We just go game by game. We just care about staying in the moment, thinking about Calgary for tomorrow, getting back on the right side of things, and playing the right way.”

Bruins defenseman and alternate captain Charlie McAvoy echoed Montgomery’s sentiments.

“I can’t remember if we’ve had a longer homestand,” McAvoy said. “So I saw that one when we were coming into this month, and you get excited. … Home games are important. We have amazing fans here and we love to play at home, so we definitely want to make the most of these games here to try and get as many wins as we can.”

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (31-9-9, 71 pts) vs Calgary Flames (22-22-5, 49 pts)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, SNE, SNO, SNW

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-192), Flames (+160)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+124), Flames +1.5 (-148)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-108) Under 6 (-112)

Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (33), assists (39), and points with 72 in 49 games.

-Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle is on an eight-game point streak with four goals and eight assists over that span.

-Goalie Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins. Swayman is 16-3-7 with a 2.30 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

-Rookie center Matthew Poitras (undisclosed) and veteran winger Milan Lucic (indefinite leave) are out.

-This is the first meeting of the season between the Bruins and theFlames They play again in Calgary on Feb. 22.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-Jesper Boqvist-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Calgary Flames

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau-Yegor Sharangovich-Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary-Nazem Kadri-Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane-Mikael Backlund-Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier-Kevin Rooney-Walker Duehr

Defensemen

Noah Hanifin-Chris Tanev

Mackenzie Weegar-Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington-Brayden Pachal

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Referees: Brian Pochmara, Wes McCauley

Linesmen: Kyle Flemington, Matt MacPherson