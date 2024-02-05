DeBrusk Hoping For 2022 Redux With Contract (+)

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk is hoping to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Boston Bruins by the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8.

Two years ago at this time, DeBrusk was one of the hottest names on the NHL trade market. However, instead of being traded by the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline on March 21, 2022, Debrusk wound up signing a two-year, $8 million contract extension with the Boston Bruins at the deadline.

Could we see the same thing happen at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8?