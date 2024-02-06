Bruins Daily: DeBrusk; Hockey Canada; NHL Rumors

Will the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline be the day the Boston Bruins sign winger Jake DeBrusk or will they take their chances after the season?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Will the Boston Bruins do more than trade at the NHL Trade Deadline and sign winger Jake DeBrusk?

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: What three players need to have a great second half for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: Is Jonatan Berggren getting shopped on the NHL trade market by the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: The Eastern Conference should beware of the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Stanley Cup playoff chances are slim for the Buffalo Sabres.

Sportsnet: The New York islanders fed off the fire of their new head coach Patrick Roy.

Ottawa Sun: Former Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is a new assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings.

The Eye Test: Could the Detroit Red Wings acquire defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

TSN: The London, Ontario Police Department confirmed the charges against the 2018 Hockey Canada players.

NYI Hockey Now: Defenseman Ryan Pulock is returning at the right time for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The NHL is allowing salary cap relief for all teams affected by the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case, and that includes the New Jersey Devils.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Can defenseman Erik Karlsson get going for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Chicago Hockey Now: Who are the rising prospects for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: Zach Parise is ready for the stretch run with the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: One team to keep an eye on in the NHL Trade market is the Vegas Golden Knights.

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!