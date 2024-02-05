Bruins Daily: Lindholm-Bruins Theory; NHL News And Rumors

There’s a very valid theory on why the Boston Bruins lost out in the NHL trade sweepstakes for new Vancouver Canucks center Elias Lindholm.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Did the lack of a contract extension scare the Boston Bruins away from acquiring new Vancouver Canucks center Elias Lindholm?

Boston Hockey Now: Mick Colageo remembered the recently departed and former Bruins goalie Blaine Lacher.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins got reinforcements to their lineup at practice on Sunday, including EBUG and longtime Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Who is recently-signed Montreal Canadiens forward Brandon Gignac?

Florida Hockey Now: One team to watch on the NHL Trade market is the reigning Eastern Conference champions, the Florida Panthers.

Editor In Leaf: Some crazy trade rumors have come out of Toronto, but none maybe crazier than the current rumor of a.) Sidney Crosby is on the NHL trade market, and b.) Crosby potentially being acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Eye Test: Could the Detroit Red Wings acquire defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: How much can the Colorado Avalanche benefit from signing former New Jersey Devils captain Zach Parise?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Jesse Puljujarvi is back in the NHL after signing a two-year, $1.6 million ($800,000 AAV) with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: What is the NHL Trade value of Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros?

Colorado Hockey Now: What can the Colorado Avalanche do with struggling center Ryan Johansen?

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!