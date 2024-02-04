Bruins Daily: Pastrnak-Swayman; NHL Trade Rumors

David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman played each other at the NHL All-Star game, and the NHL trade market is heating up.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak scored an NHL All-Star game shootout winner on Bruins teammate Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: What Boston Bruins could wind up playing at the 2025 ‘4-Nations Face-Off’ and/or 2026 Winter Olympics?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: What is the potential NHL Trade value of Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen?

Editor In Leaf: Some crazy trade rumors have come out of Toronto, but none maybe crazier than the current rumor of a.) Sidney Crosby is on the NHL trade market, and b.) Crosby being acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Eye Test: Could the Detroit Red Wings acquire defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Could the New York Islanders wind up trading longtime Islanders forward Brock Nelson?

New Jersey Hockey Now: The 2026 Winter Olympics will surely feature some New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: With Carter Hart likely never playing in the NHL again, could recently waived Colorado Avalanche goalie Ivan Prosvetov wind up with the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: How does the Sean Monahan trade affect the NHL trade market and, more specifically, the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: What is the NHL Trade value of Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros?

Chicago Hockey Now: One general manager who may be busy heading into the NHL Trade Deadline is Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson.

Colorado Hockey Now: As mentioned above, the Colorado Avalanche have waived goalie Ivan Prosvetov.

Vegas Hockey Now: Will the Vegas Golden Knights extend 2023 Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault?

San Jose Hockey Now: Amidst all the losing in San Jose, it’s been a comeback season for center Tomas Hertl.

Calgary Hockey Now: Do the Calgary Flames also have a fighter in former Harvard forward Matthew Coronato?

