Bruins Daily: Pastrnak; Olympics; Bruins Miss Out On Monahan

The NHL is returning to the Olympics, and the Boston Bruins miss out on another NHL trade target in center Sean Monahan.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Olympics

Sportsnet: The biggest news coming out of the NHL All-Star festivities in Toronto is that the NHL is returning to the Olympics.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: See what happened when Toronto Maple Leafs fans at the NHL All-Star Skills competition booed Boston Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: Did the lack of a first round pick hamper the Bruins’ chances of landing trade targets Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm?

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Winnipeg Jets won the Sean Monahan sweepstakes and acquired the center from the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: With the announcement that the NHL will be returning to the Olympics, who could represent the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: Are contract negotiations affecting Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart?

Toronto Sun: The city of Toronto is celebrating its last team to win the Stanley Cup, the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sportsnet: Are we finally seeing the potential so many of us saw in the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

TSN: The Los Angeles Kings fired head coach Todd McLellan.

NYI Hockey Now: Could the New York Islanders wind up trading longtime Islanders forward Brock Nelson?

New Jersey Hockey Now: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that for now, the four NHLers named in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case will not be suspended, and that includes New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod.

Philly Hockey Now: Are the Philadelphia Flyers now fielding NHL Trade offers for center Scott Laughton?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Former Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein has rejoined the Fenway Sports Group and will specifically oversee the Boston Red Sox.

Chicago Hockey Now: Looks like there’s some great news coming on Chicago Blackhawks injured rookie sensation, Connor Bedard.

Colorado Hockey Now: The hardest shot in the NHL now belongs to Colorado Avalanche and former UMass defenseman Cale Makar.

Vegas Hockey Now: Will the Vegas Golden Knights extend 2023 Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault?

The Eye Test: If you want to learn about the evolution of NHL broadcasting, you’ll want to watch the latest Eye Test Podcast with longtime NHL director of broadcasting John Shannon.

