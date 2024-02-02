Bruins Daily: NHL All-Star Draft; Lindholm Trade Fallout

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak and teammate and Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman are at the NHL All-Star weekend while the NHL trade market heats up.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will pit Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman against Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: On Wednesday night, center Elias Lindholm, a player that the Bruins have coveted on the NHL Trade market, was traded by the Calgary Flames.

Boston Hockey Now: The Flames still have another trade target of the Boston Bruins in Norwood, MA, native and former Boston College defenseman Noah Hanifin.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: How will the Elias Lindholm trade affect NHL trade talks surrounding Montreal Canadiens center Sean Monahan?

Detroit Hockey Now: After going 9-2-2 in the month of January, an identity is forming for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Should the Jack Adams Award conversation include Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Oh, what could’ve been for the Buffalo Sabres and 2024 NHL All-Star and Panthers forward Sam Reinhart.

NHL.com: Auston Matthews made sure his NHL All-Star team had all four available Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL

TSN: The sexual assault case of the five players from Hockey Canada‘s 2018 World Junior hockey team is set to be before a London, Ont., court on Monday.

Calgary Hockey Now: After trading center Elias Lindholm on Wednesday night, the center of the NHL Trade market right now is focused on the Calgary Flames.

NYI Hockey Now: Could the NHL Trade market get a jolt from the New York Islanders?

Philly Hockey Now: Are the Philadelphia Flyers now fielding NHL Trade offers for center Scott Laughton?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Would the Pittsburgh Penguins ever trade veteran center and mainstay Evgeni Malkin?

Chicago Hockey Now: After 50 games, who are the 2023-24 Chicago Blackhawks?

San Jose Hockey Now: One of David Pastrnak’s teammates on Team McDavid will be fellow Czech mate and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl.

The Eye Test: If you want to learn about the evolution of NHL broadcasting, you’ll want to watch the latest Eye Test Podcast with longtime NHL director of broadcasting John Shannon.

