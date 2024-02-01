Bruins Daily: Flames Trade Lindholm; Bruins-Hanifin Talk

A Calgary Flames player that the Boston Bruins were targeting is off the NHL trade market, but another target on the flames remains available.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Center Elias Lindholm, a player that the Bruins have coveted on the NHL Trade market, has been traded by the Calgary Flames.

Boston Hockey Now: The Flames still have another trade target of the Boston Bruins in Norwood, MA, native and former Boston College defenseman Noah Hanifin.

The Eye Test: When Harvard Men’s Hockey head coach Ted Donato returned to the Boston Bruins for the 2003-04 season, he knew there was something special about eventual Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Could another Bruins NHL Trade target be traded to the New York Rangers from the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: The Ottawa Senators shook up the Eastern Conference Wild Card race with a 3-2 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Aaron Ekblad is a backbone player and person for the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Will the Buffalo Sabres trade forward Viktor Olofsson?

Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators beat the Red Wings, but they lost defenseman Jake Sanderson in the first period.

NHL

Calgary Hockey Now: Here’s the Calgary Flames perspective on them trading Elias Lindholm.

Philly Hockey Now: Could the Bruins have interest in Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Sean Walker?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Who on the NHL trade market could be a fit for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: The time for change has come for the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: They’ve got the picks and prospects if the New York Rangers want them, so can the Chicago Blackhawks acquire 2019 second overall pick Kaapo Kakko?

Colorado Hockey Now: Another team that was after Elias Lindholm was the Colorado Avalanche.

