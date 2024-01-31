Bruins Daily: Trade Options; Hockey Canada Players Named

Could San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl be an offseason trade option for the Boston Bruins?

The other four players in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case have been named.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: If they can’t acquire or sign a center like Elias Lindholm, could the Boston Bruins look into San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl?

Boston Hockey Now: Will the Boston Bruins stay the course and not part ways, until at least the offseason, with winger Milan Lucic?

The Eye Test: When Harvard Men’s Hockey head coach Ted Donato returned to the Boston Bruins for the 2003-04 season, he knew there was something special about eventual Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Would the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens really hook up in a trade for Canadiens center Sean Monahan?

Detroit Hockey Now: When they take on their new rival, the Ottawa Senators, on Wednesday, The Detroit Red Wings will do so without superstar winger Patrick Kane.

Buffalo Hockey Now: With the long-term injury suffered by forward Jack Quinn, one team to watch on the NHL trade market now is the Buffalo Sabres.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: After Alex Formenton’s lawyers confirmed the charges against him on Monday, the four other NHL players charged in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case were named on Tuesday. Two of the charged players are New Jersey Devils defenseman Cal Foote and center Michael McLeod.

Philly Hockey Now: Another player charged and ordered to surrender in the 2018 Hockey Canada case is Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart.

NYI Hockey Now: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes has been replaced at the All-Star game by New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.

Nashville Hockey Now: An NCAA prospect may not wind up signing with his drafting team, the Nashville Predators.

Calgary H0ckey Now: Another player charged in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case is Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube.