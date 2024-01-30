Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: DeBrusk Contract; Canucks After Bruins’ Trade Target
What are the best contract comparables for Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk?
Are the Vancouver Canucks the leading candidates to acquire a Bruins’ trade target?
That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: Are Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson and Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny good contract comparables for Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk?
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have earned the current break they’re on and have been led by the goaltending tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.
The Eye Test: When Harvard Men’s Hockey head coach Ted Donato returned to the Boston Bruins for the 2003-04 season, he knew there was something special about eventual Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.
Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: Once again, one of the busiest teams at the NHL Trade Deadline will likely be the Montreal Canadiens.
Detroit Hockey Now: Improved defense and goaltending have led to a playoff spot for the 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings.
Florida Hockey Now: Is one of the toughest teams in the NHL, the Florida Panthers?
Buffalo Hockey Now: Could the Buffalo Sabres trade for Columbus Blue Jackets, 20-year-old, 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman David Jiricek?
Sportsnet: What NHL players could wind up being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs?
AP: Former Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton has turned himself in on sexual assault charges in the Hockey Canada case.
NHL
New Jersey Hockey Now: Could the New Jersey Devils reacquire forward Adam Henrique?
Philly Hockey Now: What’s going on with Philadelphia Flyers top prospect Matvei Michkov?
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Will there be a rebuild for the Pittsburgh Penguins?
Colorado Hockey Now: Many teams, like the Colorado Avalanche, are dealing with the grueling Western Conference traveling schedule.
San Jose Hockey Now: Good on Mike Hoffman for expressing his support for Pride on Pride night for the San Jose Sharks.
Calgary H0ckey Now: Could the Vancouver Canucks acquire Bruins’ trade target and Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm?