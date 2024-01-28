Bruins Daily: Pastrnak Brilliance; NHL News And Rumors

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak’s brilliance was on display once again on Saturday as he led his team into the bye week with a win.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins headed into a ten-day break on a high note after a 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, thanks to an offensive outburst led by winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins had to play that game without forwards Jake DeBrusk and Matthew Poitras, as well as defenseman Derek Forbort.

Boston Hockey Now: So, what’s the latest on contract talks between the Boston Bruins and winger Jake DeBrusk?

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins in on the NHL trade sweepstakes for Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan?

The Eye Test: When Harvard Men’s Hockey head coach Ted Donato returned to the Boston Bruins for the 2003-04 season, he knew there was something special about eventual Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens lost 3-2 in a shootout to the Penguins but got strong games from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and winger Juraj Slafkovsky.

Detroit Hockey Now: The milestones keep adding up for Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

Florida Hockey Now: That was a gutsy 3-2 overtime win over the New York Islanders by the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Buffalo Hockey Now: A new hot name on the NHL trade market is Buffalo Sabres defenseman and 2022 Stanley Cup champion (Colorado Avalanche) Erik Johnson.

ESPN: If you haven’t already, you may want to start paying attention to Toronto Maple Leafs superstar center Auston Matthews.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: It’s time for former Boston College start Oliver Wahlstrom to prove himself under new New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils were called out by their captain Nico Hischier.

Philly Hockey Now: Here’s what the 6-2 Bruins win on Saturday looked like from the side of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Evgeni Malkin finally discussed the own goal he scored against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: One team to keep an eye on at the NHL trade deadline will be the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: That’s 20-straight road losses now for the Chicago Blackhawks.