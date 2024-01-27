Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Bruins Trade Target; Gallagher Suspended

Boston Bruins

Could the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens actually hook up in a trade before the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins in on the NHL trade sweepstakes for Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan?

Boston Hockey Now: So, what’s the latest on contract talks between the Boston Bruins and winger Jake DeBrusk?

The Eye Test: When Harvard Men’s Hockey head coach Ted Donato returned to the Boston Bruins for the 2003-04 season, he knew there was something special about eventual Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

 

 

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Shame on the NHL Department of Player Safety for only giving a five-game suspension for the hit below to Montreal Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher.

 

 

Detroit Hockey Now: Is goalie Alex Lyon about to go on a second-half tear, like he did with the Panthers last season, but this time for the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: The reeling Pittsburgh Penguins couldn’t outlast the streaking Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: A new hot name on the NHL trade market is Buffalo Sabres defenseman and 2022 Stanley Cup champion (Colorado Avalanche) Erik Johnson.

Sportsnet: The injury bug is suddenly hitting the Toronto Maple Leafs.

TSN: At least until the end of this season, Jacques Martin will remain head coach of the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: What do the 2024 Stadium Series jerseys look like for the New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: And how about the Stadium Series jerseys for the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: Before they host the Bruins this afternoon, the Philadelphia Flyers will honor former Bruins and Flyers winger Mark Recchi.

Nashville Hockey Now: One team to keep an eye on at the NHL trade deadline will be the Nashville Predators.

 

 

 

 

 

