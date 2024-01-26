Bruins Daily: Bruins Beat Senators; DeBrusk; Gallagher Hit

The Boston Bruins bounced back with a gutsy 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators, and winger Jake DeBrusk wants to help them win a Stanley Cup.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins got a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators thanks to 35 saves from Jeremy Swayman and a milestone overtime winner from captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: So, what’s the latest on contract talks between the Boston Bruins and winger Jake DeBrusk?

The Eye Test: Want to know where the legendary Mike ‘Doc’ Emerick and longtime NHL analyst Pierre McGuire were during the Vancouver riots after the Boston Bruins won the 2011 Stanley Cup?

Montreal Hockey Now: Prior to their game against the New York Islanders, the Montreal Canadiens and their fans gave a rocking ovation to former Canadiens goalie and new Islanders head coach Patrick Roy.

Speaking of the Canadiens, shame on Brendan Gallagher for this cheap shot on Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech. At what point does the NHLPA stop defending crap like this?

Complete lack of respect for the game here by Gallagher, and yet the @NHLPA will defend him, not the victim, and never speak out against these hits.

Detroit Hockey Now: Is goalie Ville Husso getting closer to returning to the lineup for the Detroit Red Wings?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Has forward J.J. Peterka been the best player thus far for the Buffalo Sabres?

Toronto Sun: Has Ilya Samsonov finally found his game again for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Sportsnet: Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios isn’t happy about the trade rumors, but he also didn’t rule out trading one-time Bruins trade target Jacob Chychrun.

TSN: Why aren’t the NHL or the NHLPA commenting on the sexual assault scandal with Hockey Canada?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Are the New Jersey Devils trying to extend forwards Tyler Toffoli and Dawson Mercer?

The Eye Test: Speaking of the Devils, GM Tom Fitzgerald joined Pierre McGuire and me on the ‘Eye Test Podcast’ on Tuesday:

Philly Hockey Now: Before the Bruins play the Flyers in a 12:30 matinee on Saturday, their alumni team will play the alumni for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Colorado Hockey Now: At this point of the season, in this puck scribe’s opinion, the Hart Trophy goes to Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.