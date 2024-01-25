Bruins Daily: Bruins Fall Flat; Hockey Canada Case

The Boston Bruins saw their wins and points streaks snapped, and sexual assault charges are being brought against five players from the 2018 Canadian World Juniors team.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins lost 3-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes despite two goals from Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: After targeting him ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, could the Boston Bruins once again try to acquire Ottawa Senators defenseman Jacob Chychrun?

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Could the Montreal Canadiens hit the waiver wire and pick up center Adam Ruzicka?

Detroit Hockey Now: Defenseman Ben Chiarot and winger Patrick Kane aren’t quite ready to rejoin the lineup for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Captain Sasha Barkov and defenseman Gus Forsling returned to the lineup for the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Peyton Krebs has been stepping up for the Buffalo Sabres.

Toronto Sun: Is it over between enforcer Ryan Reaves and the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Ottawa Sun: The Moms Trip has led to winning time for the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

TSN: Five members of the 2018 Hockey Canada World Juniors team have been asked to surrender to sexual assault stemming from an investigation of a sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room by the players in 2018.

NYI Hockey Now: The Patrick Roy hire likely won’t lead to instant success for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Will Tom Fitzgerald acquire a goalie for the New Jersey Devils?

The Eye Test: Speaking of Tom Fitzgerald, he joined Pierre McGuire and me on the latest ‘Eye Test Podcast’ on Tuesday:

Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere claims he has no idea what’s behind the leave of absence for goalie Carter Hart.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What are the real issues right now with the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: Should the Calder Trophy conversation include Nashville Predators forward Luke Evangelista?