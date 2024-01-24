Bruins Daily: Bruins, NHL Trade Rumors; Devils Extend Fitzgerald

The Boston Bruins are rolling and are also in the midst of some NHL trade rumors ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: After targeting him ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, could the Boston Bruins once again try to acquire Ottawa Senators defenseman Jacob Chychrun?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins pro scouting department continues to hit paydirt, with two of the latest hits being forward Danton Heinen and defenseman, which may negate the need for Chychrun, Parker Wotherspoon.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Ottawa Senators served up a wake-up call for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: They may have lost 5-4 to the Dallas Stars, but the Stanley Cup Playoffs are still very much a reality for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Should the 2024 Hart Trophy conversation include Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart?

Editor In Leaf: Imagine if, when they could’ve, the Toronto Maple Leafs had signed Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe?

Senators.com: Shane Pinto scored his first goal of the season in his second game back for the Ottawa Senators.

NHL.com: A 6-3 win over the Flyers means a divisional playoffs spot for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: What New York Islanders players will benefit most from the hiring of new head coach Patrick Roy?

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils gave a new title to and extended general manager and Billerica, MA native Tom Fitzgerald.

The Eye Test: Speaking of Tom Fitzgerald, he joined Pierre McGuire and me on the latest ‘Eye Test Podcast’ on Tuesday:

Philly Hockey Now: Goalie Carter Hart is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Should general manager Kyle Dubas blow up the lineup of the Pittsburgh Penguins?