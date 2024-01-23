Bruins Daily: Bruins Roll; Canucks Targeting Elias Lindholm?

Are the Vancouver Canucks targeting one of the reported main trade targets for the Boston Bruins?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins train just keeps rolling, and in a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night, the engineer was center Charlie Coyle.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins pro scouting department continues to hit paydirt, with two of the latest hits being forward Danton Heinen and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon.

Boston Hockey Now: Now that he has denied it twice, can we move past the baseless Spittin Chiclets rumor about a return to the NHL for longtime Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron?

The Eye Test: Boston Globe and Hall of Fame puck scribe Kevin Paul Dupont took a trip down Bruins memory lane with Pierre McGuire and me. What did Dupes have to say about Don Cherry, Mike Milbury, and Tim Thomas?

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens granted the wishes of their fans and recalled defenseman Arber Xhekaj.

Detroit Hockey Now: Is veteran winger Patrick Kane closing in on a return to the lineup for the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: Already missing their captain Sasha Barkov, the Florida Panthers now have to play without defenseman Gus Forsling.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju are not cutting it on the blue line for the Buffalo Sabres.

Toronto Sun: Former Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Tomas Kaberle was riding the Toronto subways with the Stanley Cup.

Ottawa Sun: So far, so good for forward Shane Pinto in his return to the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

Calgary Hockey Now: The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly targeting Bruins’ reported trade target and Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm.

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders players are already feeling revitalized under new head coach Patrick Roy.

New Jersey Hockey Now: He may not play, but New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes will be at the NHL All-Star weekend.

Philly Hockey Now: A Montreal Canadiens defenseman is reportedly drawing trade interest from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: As it hasn’t been for most Pittsburgh Penguins players, it has not been a fun season for veteran center Evgeni Malkin.

Chicago Hockey Now: After drafting Connor Bedard first overall last June, could the Chicago Blackhawks do the same with top-rated prospect and Boston University center Macklin Celebrini?