Bruins Daily: Bruins; Roy Wins Isles Debut; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins are benefitting from some great off-season pro scouting and a heck of a coaching job from reigning Jack Adams Award winner Jim Montgomery.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins pro scouting department continues to hit paydirt, with two of the latest hits being forward Danton Heinen and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins put a 9-4 whopping on the Canadiens thanks to 16 different Bruins players registering a point and a hat trick from forward Danton Heinen.

Boston Hockey Now: Injuries, not his uncertain contract status, have contributed to a rough season for Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

The Eye Test: Boston Globe and Hall of Fame puck scribe Kevin Paul Dupont took a trip down Bruins memory lane with Pierre McGuire and me. What did Dupes have to say about Don Cherry, Mike Milbury, and Tim Thomas?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Will the goalie trade market finally get jumpstarted by the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: When will Patrick Kane play again for the Detroit Red Wings?

Sportsnet: It’s been a nightmare season with the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Ryan Reaves.

NHL.com: What’s with the recently improved team defense for the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime winner in the Islanders coaching debut for Patrick Roy.

Philly Hockey Now: The Ottawa Senators pulled away late from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Maybe it wasn’t such a great idea to have a roster with both Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang.

Chicago Hockey Now: Are the coach killers of the NHL, the Chicago Blackhawks?

Calgary Hockey Now: Best of luck and good health to Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube.