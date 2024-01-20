Bruins Daily: Getting Healthy; Lucic Trial; NHL Trade Rumors

As they head into their final week before their bye week, the Boston Bruins are getting healthier and winning.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins about to get reinforcements on their blue line with a return for Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo?

Boston Hockey Now: A February 16 trial date has been set for the domestic abuse case against Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic.

The Eye Test: Boston Globe and Hall of Fame puck scribe Kevin Paul Dupont took a trip down Boston Bruins memory lane with Pierre McGuire and me. What did Dupes have to say about Don Cherry, Mike Milbury, and Tim Thomas?

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: On Saturday, the Bruins will see a rebuilding and improving lineup for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes snapped a three-game win streak for the Detroit Red Wings.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Could the Buffalo Sabres trade forward Casey Mittelstadt?

Sportsnet: Will there be a major change before the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

TSN: Forward Shane Pinto has signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Ottawa Senators.

ESPN: It’s been a Hart Trophy-worthy season and now 500 career assists for Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Forward Casey Cizikas has been placed on injured reserve by the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Could the New Jersey Devils acquire Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros?

Philly Hockey Now: Based on what head coach John Tortorella said on Friday, there are likely going to be more trades made by the Philadelphia Flyers.