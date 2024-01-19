Bruins Daily: Pastrnak Redemption; Senators Fire Sale?

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak notched his first hat trick of the season in a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: After a hat trick in a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, it was crickets from the haters that harped on David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: Could Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney be ringing up his former teammates, Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios, and executive VP of hockey operations Dave Poulin to ask about winger Vladimir Tarasenko?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins got goalie Linus Ullmark back in the lineup on Thursday night but were still missing defensemen Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo, as well as rookie center Matthew Poitras.

The Eye Test: Boston Globe and Hall of Fame puck scribe Kevin Paul Dupont took a trip down Boston Bruins memory lane with Pierre McGuire and me. What did Dupes have to say about Don Cherry, Mike Milbury, and Tim Thomas?

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

TSN NHL Insider Trading: Jacob Chychrun, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Dominik Kubalik are all suddenly potential NHL trade bait. Is this a firesale for the Ottawa Senators?

Montreal Hockey Now: The youth movement is starting to make some noise for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Watch out for the new road warriors of the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: What’s the latest injury status on Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov?

Buffalo Hockey Now: With a 3-0 shutout over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night, is Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen now the No. 1 goalie for the Buffalo Sabres?

Pat McAfee Show: Former NHLer P.K. Subban eviscerated the Toronto Maple Leafs and thinks they need to fire head coach Sheldon Keefe.

"I really believe that the Toronto Maple Leafs need to be buyers at the trade deadline.. They need to find a way to shift some money around and get some defense" ~ @PKSubban1 #HockeyIsAwesome #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Z4wmlBokT1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 18, 2024

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Is there a more sensitive team with the media than the New Jersey Devils?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What should you love and hate about the 2023-24 Pittsburgh Penguins?