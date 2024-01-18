Bruins Postgame: Hats And Pasta! Bruins Beat Av’s 5-2

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak got the hat trick, goalie Jeremy Swayman made 32 saves, and the Boston Bruins beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Bruins winger Jakub Lauko scored his first goal of the season, and fellow winger Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist in the Bruins’ third straight win.

Forwards Miles Wood and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Colorado Avalanche, and goalie Alexandar Georgiev allowed four goals on 26 shots.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: After David Pastrnak whiffed on a shootout attempt in the Bruins’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche on Jan. 8, he was blasted by a portion of the Bruins fanbase on social media and the clickbait rat, Michael Felger, on the Boston sports talk airwaves the following day. That ridicule and actual questioning of his passion to win continued when he missed on two breakaways in overtime of a 4-3 OT loss to the Arizona Coyotes the next night. Well, all he’s done since is rack up four goals and three assists in four games.

Pastrnak put the Bruins up 1-0 with his 27th goal just 44 ticks into the game.

Less than a minute into the game, the Bruins have a 1-0 lead courtesy of David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak then put the Bruins up 4-2 with 2:36 left in regulation (see below), and then completely sealed it for the hat trick on an empty-netter with 23 seconds left in the game.

David Pastrnak can now add some new

David Pastrnak can now add some new hats to his collection.

DOGHOUSE: While this puck scribe doesn’t cover the Colorado Avalanche on a regular basis, I do watch them a lot from afar, and as Pierre McGuire and I have said plenty of times on our podcast ‘The Eye Test,’ the Avalanche are not winning the Stanley Cup with Alexandar Georgiev. The 27-year-old was shaky once again and despite the offensive firepower in front of him, he’s just not good enough.

BANGER: Not only did Jakub Lauko score his first goal of the season, but he was the hitting machine he was earlier in the season, with five hits in the game.

UNSUNG HERO: Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk had arguably his best game of the season. DeBrusk finished with a goal, an assist, two shots, one hit, and two blocked shots in 17:04 TOI.

DeBrusk put the Bruins up 3-1 14:52 into the first period with a sweet tip off a Parker Wotherspoon shot from the point.

Jake DeBrusk joins the Bruins goal party.

The 27-year-old winger and potential 2024 unrestricted free agent then made a beautiful feed on Pastrnak’s second goal (on the powerplay) of the game that put the Bruins up 4-2 17:24 into the third period.

Power play goal for Boston! Scored by David Pastrnak with 02:36 remaining in the 3rd period. Assisted by Jake DeBrusk and Pavel Zacha. Boston: 4

Power play goal for Boston! Scored by David Pastrnak with 02:36 remaining in the 3rd period. Assisted by Jake DeBrusk and Pavel Zacha. Boston: 4 Colorado: 2

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins continue their five-game homestand when they host their archrivals, the Montreal Canadiens, on Saturday night.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Morgan Geekie-Jakub Lauko

Danton Heinen-Jesper Boqvist-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

HampusLindholm-Parker Wotherspoon

Mason Lohrei-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi