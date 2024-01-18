Bruins Updates: Ullmark Back; Carlo, Poitras Qustionable

As the Boston Bruins begin a stretch of six games in nine days, they’re getting healthier.

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark will back up Jeremy Swayman against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night, and defenseman Brandon Carlo and rookie center Matthew Poitras are game-time decisions.

“If they do go through morning skate and everything’s good, they’re options,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said of Poitras and Carlo on Thursday morning.

As for Ullmark, on Wednesday, Montgomery acknowledged that having the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner back in the lineup after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury midway through overtime of the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 8 was a pleasant surprise.

“My initial reaction was, ‘Jesus, that might be a while,’ ” Montgomery said. “It’s a good thing that he’s got good remedy powers because it’s not going to be as long as we thought.”

The reigning Jack Adams Award winner also made it clear that a return for injured defenseman Derek Forbort is still a ways away.

“Carlo is closer. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow before we know for sure where he’s at,” Montgomery said. “Forbort, he’s not going to be an option tomorrow night. He’s just starting the steps towards progressing back. And Poitras, again, we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. I know it’s kind of vague, but it’s the steps they take.”

Carlo has been out since the Bruins’ last game against the Colorado Avalanche, a 4-3 overtime loss on Jan. 8, and Poitras injured his shoulder in the third period of that loss to the Coyotes. Meanwhile, Forbort hasn’t played since Dec. 3 when the Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 3.

Here’s what the Bruins lineup could look like without Carlo and Poitras returning:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Jesper Boqvist-Morgan Geekie

Jakub Lauko-Trent Frederic-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

HampusLindholm-Parker Wotherspoon

Mason Lohrei-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark