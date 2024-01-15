Bruins Postgame: Pastrnak, Swayman Shine In 3-0 Bruins Win

Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves, and the Boston Bruins took advantage of a sleepy New Jersey Devils team in an impressive 3-0 win on Monday afternoon at TD Garden.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic both scored for the Bruins while Brad Marchand had two assists.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman is now 2-0-0 since being named to his first NHL All-Star game this past Saturday. Starting for a third straight game after Linus Ullmark’s injury last Tuesday, Swayman was brilliant once again. The 25-year-old didn’t see much action early on in the game, but when the New Jersey Devils turned up the pressure, Swayman was there to slam the door shut. He made 31 saves to earn his third shutout of the season and improve to 13-3-7 on the season.

DOGHOUSE: It’s a holiday and that was one of the as close to perfect games that this team has played this season, so no one is in the doghouse.

BANGER: Bruins forward Morgan Geekie found himself on a different line again on Monday but as always, it didn’t seem to affect his play one bit. Geekie finished the game with three shots and was a physical menace with five hits in 15:25 TOI.

UNSUNG HERO: Despite having a goal and three assists on his team’s recent four-game road trip, it’s been a rough go for Boston Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak. Starting with a whiffed penalty shot attempt in the 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 8 to missed breakaways in overtime losses to the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights, Pastrnak suddenly found himself as a target of an unhappy portion of Bruins fans social media and a clickbait rat talk show host in Michael Felger. However, just as he always seems to do, the 27-year-old All-Star silenced his critics again on Monday with a goal, an assist, and three shots in 20:16 TOI.

Pastrnak grabbed the secondary assist on Charlie Coyle’s 15th goal of the season that put the Bruins up 1-0 30 ticks into the second period.

Pastrnak then scored his 26th goal and ninth powerplay goal of the season to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead 3:22 into the third period.

David Pastrnak makes it a 2-0 game with a power play goal. pic.twitter.com/RVuiGHxHiF — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) January 15, 2024

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins will host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday and then welcome in their bitter rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, on Saturday night.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Jesper Boqvist-Morgan Geekie

Jakub Lauko-Trent Frederic-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

HampusLindholm-Parker Wotherspoon

Mason Lohrei-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi