Milan Lucic Domestic Abuse Case Going To Trial Feb. 16

Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic’s domestic abuse case will go to trial on Feb. 16.

Lucic’s wife, Brittany, did not drop the domestic charges against her husband, and on Friday, the Boston Bruins winger appeared for his pre-trial hearing at Boston Municipal Court via Zoom.

The @NHLBruins veteran forward #MilanLucic appeared for status hearing via @Zoom at #Boston Municipal Court on a domestic charge. A jury trial has been set for February 16th, so this is going to trial. Lucic is accused of dragging his wife by the hair during argument in November — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) January 19, 2024

Milan Lucic was arrested on Nov. 19 after his wife called the Boston Police to report a domestic incident. According to the report obtained by the Boston Globe, the 6-foot-3, 236-pound winger became agitated and eventually physical when he couldn’t find his mobile phone after returning home from what appeared to be a night of drinking. Lucic’s wife stated to police that there was an argument as he, according to the police report:

“Began yelling at her, demanding his phone back, believing she had hidden the phone.”

“He then “grabbed her by the hair and pulled her backwards,” the report also stated.

“She stated that in doing so, the suspect stated to her that she was not going anywhere,” police wrote.

The report also said that Mrs. Lucic indicated the Bruins winger was intoxicated.

When police met her in the lobby of the Battery St. condo building that the Lucics live in, one police officer “observed redness” on Mrs. Lucic’s chest and asked her if Lucic had “attempted to strangle her during the incident.

“She stated he did not,” police wrote.

It should be noted that Mrs. Lucic had stated in her 911 call that the Boston Bruins winger did ‘try to choke her’

Eventually, the police went upstairs to speak to Milan Lucic, and when they arrived, they could see that he was drinking. The police began to question him.

“He stated to officers nothing happened and did not provide an explanation,” the report said.

According to the report, the police still decided to arrest Lucic, and when they did, he was cooperative. When they took him to his bedroom to gather some clothing, the police officers noticed a broken lamp and what appeared to be a ‘small amount’ of glass on the floor. Lucic told them they were ‘broken shards of plastic,’ and he was taken into custody peacefully.

Lucic then appeared (in person) in court on Nov. 22 and pleaded not guilty. He was officially charged with assault and battery on a family member on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment at the Suffolk County Superior Courthouse in Boston. He was released on personal recognizance with a no-abuse order and no alcohol while the case was pending. A pre-trial date for Friday was set.

In a reply to a Nov. 22 email request from Boston Hockey Now for a comment on Lucic formally being charged, the Boston Bruins public relations department replied with this statement:

‘The Boston Bruins have been in communication with the Lucic family, offering our support and assistance. The organization is supportive of Milan’s decision to enter the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program. He remains on an indefinite leave of absence from the team. With respect to both his ongoing rehabilitation and the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.’

In the immediate aftermath of the arrest, the Bruins have been nothing but supportive of the entire Lucic family, including him.

“The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need.”

That was the initial statement made by the team to the Boston Herald and multiple news stations late Saturday morning.

“The biggest thing for us is we care a lot about their family,” Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand said ahead of his team’s 5-2. win over the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Saturday night. “We’re a family in here. We’re all very, very close, so we’re also very concerned, you know, and upset for them and what they’re going through. We have a lot of support for Brittany (Lucic’s wife) and the kids and Lucic himself. Because of that respect for them, you know, that’s going to be it for now.”

And that has been it for comments from the team regarding Lucic. The Bruins are scheduled to practice on Friday at 11:30 a.m. If they comment on the situation, this post will be updated with anything they have to say.