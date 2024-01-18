Bruins Daily: Bergeron Rumor; Senators Shopping Chychrun?

A rumor that former Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is prepping for a comeback spread like wildfire on Wednesday but those that know the future hall of famer best didn’t believe it.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Spittin Chiclets crew dropped a crazy rumor that Boston Bruins fans should get excited about the return of former team captain and future hall of famer Patrice Bergeron.

The Eye Test: The Jack Adams Award conversation at the halfway point of the season should include reigning Jack Adams Award winner and Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Ottawa Sun: Are the Ottawa Senators trying to trade defenseman and hometown boy Jakob Chychrun?

Montreal Hockey Now: First goals are always special, and that was the case for Montreal Canadiens rookie Joshua Roy.

Detroit Hockey Now: Defense has been the key lately for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers lost to the Red Wings on Wednesday night, but they did so without captain Sasha Barkov.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Good luck in retirement to good guy and former Buffalo Sabres forward Tyler Ennis.

TSN 690: Longtime TSN NHL play-by-play man and analyst Gord Miller thinks it would be a mistake for the Toronto Maple Leafs to fire head coach Sheldon Keefe.

NHL.com: Pirate jerseys for the Tampa Bay Lightning?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Could three-time Stanley Cup champion Marc-Andre Fleury be the goalie solution for the New Jersey Devils?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What’s the make the Stanley Cup Playoffs recipe for the Pittsburgh Penguins?