Bruins Daily: Ullmark, Swayman News; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins could have their full goalie-hugging duo back in the lineup on Thursday when they host the Colorado Avalanche.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: So, what was up with those references to the arbitration experience references by Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins sent goalie Brandon Bussi back to the American Hockey League on Tuesday, paving the path for the return of 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark.

The Eye Test: The Jack Adams Award conversation at the halfway point of the season should include reigning Jack Adams Award winner and Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Who are the most-improved prospects for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: For at least the next two games, the Detroit Red Wings will be without veteran winger Patrick Kane.

Florida Hockey Now: After a tough 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, it’s all about resetting for the Florida Panthers.

TSN: ‘Under no circumstances’ will the Tampa Bay Lightning be trading captain Steven Stamkos.

Sportsnet: With their 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night, that’s four straight losses and four straight blown leads for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Sun: Former NHL goalie Justin Peters is now the new goaltending coach for the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Does acquiring Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins make sense for the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: Could the Philadelphia Flyers try to acquire Los Angeles Kings winger Arthur Kaliyev?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What will the NHL trade deadline look like for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: What are the three biggest question marks surrounding the Nashville Predators?

Chicago Hockey Now: Forward Jason Dickinson got a two-year, $4.25 million contract extension from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: What is the recipe for success for Colorado Avalanche star forward Nathan MacKinnon?

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights got some bad injury news on center Jack Eichel.