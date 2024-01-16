Bruins Send Bussi To AHL; Ullmark Good To Go?

Are the Boston Bruins about to get goalie Linus Ullmark back into their lineup?

The team announced on Tuesday that they had sent goalie Brandon Bussi back to the American Hockey League and the Providence Bruins. This move came just over 24 hours after head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters that Linus Ullmark – along with injured defensemen Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo and rookie forward Matthew Poitras – are trending in the right direction. All four players skated before the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday afternoon.

“Forbort, Brando, and Matty are all trending well,” the Bruins bench boss said late Monday morning. “We don’t know the exact dates for return; it’s too soon. But they all skated (Monday), and all felt good.

“Same with Ullmark; skated (Monday) and trending the right way.”

Bussi served as Jeremy Swayman’s backup goalie for the last three games, including the 34-save shutout by Swayman and the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Prior to the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime win over the Blues in St. Louis on Saturday night, Ullmark skated with his teammates at the game day skate and then gave a positive update and outlook to the media.

“It felt better, I would say. …it didn’t feel as bad as I expected, but also didn’t feel as good as I wanted to,” the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner told reporters. “It’s kind of hard to pick and choose. There weren’t a lot of high-speed scoring chances…just doing some things at the end to see how it felt, but pleased for now, at least. We’ll take it day by day. There’s nothing wrong with playing through some aches and pains and bruises as long as you’re not stupid and lie to yourself that you’re fine, but you’re injured.”

Linus Ullmark acknowledged that he was pretty nervous and fearful in the moments following the injury on Jan. 9, but MRI imaging confirmed that there was no serious damage and relieved him.