Good News For Hugging Duo Ullmark And Swayman

The goaltending news was good all around for the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark was back on the ice just four days after suffering what looked like a potential long-term injury, and hugging partner Jeremy Swayman, was named a 2024 NHL All-Star via the Fan Vote.

While the news on Swayman and the honor was well-deserved, the more promising and important news was that Ullmark appears to have escaped a serious injury after being helped off the ice in overtime of the Bruins’ 4-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes this past Tuesday night.

“It felt better, I would say. …it didn’t feel as bad as I expected, but also didn’t feel as good as I wanted to,” the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner told reporters after his team’s game-day skate in St. Louis ahead of their game with the St. Louis Blues tonight (8:08 p.m. ET).

“It’s kind of hard to pick and choose. There wasn’t a lot of high-speed scoring chances…just doing some things at the end to see how it felt, but pleased for now, at least. We’ll take it day by day. There’s nothing wrong with playing through some aches and pains and bruises as long as you’re not stupid and lie to yourself that you’re fine, but you’re injured.”

Linus Ullmark acknowledged that he was pretty nervous and fearful in the moments following the injury on Tuesday night but MRI imaging confirmed that there was no serious damage.