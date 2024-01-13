Bruins @ Blues Preview: Can Bruins Close Trip With A Win?

Can the Boston Bruins close out their current four-game road trip with a win tonight in St. Louis?

The Bruins will play the pesky St. Louis Blues looking to snap a three-game losing streak and maybe even a three-game streak that has seen them go to extra time in the first three games of this roadie. The Bruins lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday and then 4-3 in overtime to the Arizona Coyotes the following night. They then went to Las Vegas and lost 2-1 in overtime to the Golden Knights.

One could argue that the glass is half full considering that the Bruins were able to take two of a potential four points from two Stanley Cup contenders like the Avalanche and the Golden Knights, and another point from a Coyotes team in the Wild Card hunt still. However, the Boston Bruins aren’t happy with that and want to finish this trip out with two points and a win.

“We know we can win games. We have a great group of guys and a leadership group that has done a great job,” Bruins forward Morgan Geekie told reporters after the loss to the Golden Knights. “It just speaks to the character of the guys in this room, and we’re not satisfied with this at all and know we got a lot more to give. So, when you look back on it, it’s good to get a point, but it still hurts, nonetheless. So, it’s good, I’m sure, at the end of the day, but a loss is a loss.”

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (24-8-9, 57 pts) @ St. Louis Blues (21-18-1, 43 pts)

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, BSMW

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-175), Blues (+145)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+142), Blues +1.5 (-170)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-115) Under 6 (-105)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (25), assists (32), and points with 57 in 41 games.

-Goalie Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins. Swayman is 11-3-7 with a 2.47 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

-Forward Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is questionable after leaving early in the third period on Tuesday. Goalie Linus Ullmark (undisclosed), Defenseman Brandon Carlo (upper-body, IR), defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR), and winger Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are out.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Jesper Boqvist-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Trent Frederic-Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Parker Wotherspoon

Matt Grzelcyk-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi

St. Louis Blues

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad-Brayden Schenn-Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko-Kevin Hayes-Kasperi Kapanen

Sammy Blais-Nathan Walker-Oskar Sundqvist

Defensemen

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Torey Krug-Matt Kessel

Marco Scandella-Perunovich

Goalies

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer