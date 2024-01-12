Boston Bruins
Report: Bruins Could Be Looking Into Sean Monahan
Are the Boston Bruins eyeing Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan on the NHL trade market?
As it is throughout the league, the injury bug is starting to ravage the Boston Bruins. With a grinding schedule about to get even harder, this could be the case going forward for the Bruins and multiple NHL teams. That’s why, with the March 8 NHL trade deadline less than two months away, NHL trade chatter is starting to pick up as teams are finalizing their wish list and know the holes they need to fill. While the Bruins, by all accounts, are still looking for a top 6 center, they’re also apparently honing in on some middle six scoring, whether at the center or wing positions.
In the latest TSN Insider Trading episode, TSN NHL Insider Darren Dreger reported that the Montreal Canadiens are ramping up their efforts to trade potential 2024 unrestricted free agent forward Sean Monahan. Dreger also listed the Bruins as a team that could be interested in the 29-year-old Canadiens forward, who is on a one-year, $1.98 million contract.
“No different from any other year, there are teams looking for centremen and depth at that position – or a top-two or top-three centreman,” Dreger said. “We’re looking at Colorado. We’re looking at Boston, the Edmonton Oilers, maybe even the Washington Capitals if they stay in the mix leading up to the trade deadline. Twenty-nine-year-old Sean Monahan of the Montreal Canadiens is healthy, and he is having a decent year.