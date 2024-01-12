Bruins Postgame: Extra Time Killing Bruins And Fans Back Home

The Boston Bruins lost their third straight game, 2-1, to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While the Bruins were able to secure a point and preserve their spot atop the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference, this was their third straight loss in extra time on their current four-game road trip that concludes on Saturday night in St. Louis. More worrisome is that this overtime loss was their fifth straight in extra time and dropped them to 2-9 on the season when the game goes to an extra frame.

After Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk scored his first goal in 20 games and second of the season to tie the game at one 12:18 into the third period, Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo won it 45 seconds into overtime.

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman finished the game with 23 saves, and Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson had 32.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: As Mark Recchi pointed out on ‘The Eye Test’ on Wednesday, Vegas Golden Knights center and North Chelmsford, MA native Jack Eichel has become one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL. That was on full display when he broke a 0-0 deadlock and put the Golden Knights up 1-0 7:01 into the third period with a powerplay goal. It was Eichel’s 19th goal of the season and he finished the game with four shots, a hit, and a blocked shot in 16:34.

THAT'S ALL-STAR JACK EICHEL, TO YOU 🎰 pic.twitter.com/Q1FE9CoVsI — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 12, 2024

DOGHOUSE: Almost 13 hours after legendary head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parted ways, the Boston Bruins lost a defensive chess match that Belichick would’ve loved coaching in. However, the 2023-24 Bruins continue to play the exact opposite of how Belichick’s teams played in the middle of their dynasty run. When it becomes do-or-die, this Bruins squad seems to be content with the fact they’ve done something NFL teams aren’t allowed to do ever, and that’s earning a point in the regular season, win or lose. This puck scribe is finding it hard to understand why they think they can literally just go into pond hockey mode when overtime hits.

Yes, the points add up, but the two points for teams like the Florida Panthers, who now trail the Bruins by a point in the standings, add up as well. The Maple Leafs continued to have their issues as well in the extra frame, losing 4-3 to the New York Islanders in overtime Thursday, but if they figure it out and the Bruins don’t, do the Bruins really want the Maple Leafs to have home advantage in a seven-game first round series?

This Alex Pietrangelo overtime winner 45 ticks and the brain cramps by captain Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are the perfect examples of what needs to stop happening to the Bruins in overtime.

BANGER: After being scratched for two straight games, Bruins grinder Jakub Lauko has been back in the lineup for the last two games. The 23-year-old, who has the ability to be an early-in-his-career Brad Marchand, clearly wants to stay in the lineup as he had jam all game and finished with four hits.

UNSUNG HERO: As he has on more than one occasion this season, Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman deserved a better fate. Early in the game, the Bruins took a bend but not break approach, seemingly hoping the Golden Knights, who were in the tail end of a back-to-back, would tire out. The problem was, they did at times, but credit to Bruce Cassidy’s bunch, the home team kept mustering up that extra gear. Swayman made some huge saves on all five Vegas powerplays, including a 5-on-3 late in the first period. Unfortunately, while he stayed focused, his teammates did not.

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins begin their trek back east as they head to St. Louis to face the Blues in the finale of their four-game road trip on Saturday night.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Pavel Zacha-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Morgan Geekie-Danton Heinen

James van Riemsdyk-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

HampusLindholm-Parker Wotherspoon

Mason Lohrei-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi