Bruins Place Carlo on IR; Ullmark, Poitras Day-To-Day

For now, the news isn’t as bad as maybe expected on the injury front for Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark and rookie center Matthew Poitras, but not defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Following his team’s game-day skate at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and ahead of their tilt with Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gave an update on the three injured players:

“All day-to-day. All gonna be with us throughout the trip. None of them are available [Thursday],” Montgomery told the media.

🎥 Coach Montgomery on the injuries to Linus Ullmark, Brandon Carlo, and Matt Poitras: "All day-to-day. All gonna be with us throughout the trip. None of them are available tonight." pic.twitter.com/zoZiyS05pF — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2024

However, a few hours after Montgomery termed Carlo ‘day-to-day’ to reporters, the Boston Bruins released a press release saying that, along with recalling goalie Brandon Bussi, they had placed Carlo on injured reserve. Carlo has been out of the lineup with an upper-body injury since the second period of the Bruins’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.

Poitras and Ullmark both suffered their injuries in the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Poitras left the game early in the third when he suffered a shoulder injury along the boards, and then Linus Ullmark left the game 2:40 into overtime after he injured himself trying to make a save on Coyotes rookie forward Logan Cooley.

Linus Ullmark had to be helped off the ice after making this save. Not good: pic.twitter.com/S4F20xF3zd — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) January 10, 2024

Here’s how the Bruins lineup looked at the game day skate on Thursday morning:

Forwards

Pavel Zacha-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Morgan Geekie-Danton Heinen

James van Riemsdyk-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Mason-Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Parker Wotherspoon

Matt Grzelcyk-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi