Bruins @ Golden Knights Preview: Bruins Limp Into Vegas

The Boston Bruins will try to snap a two-game losing (and 4-3 loss) streak when they play former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Thankfully for the battered and likely weary Bruins, who are in the third game of a four-game road trip that ends Saturday in St. Louis, they will be catching a struggling Vegas Golden Knights team on the tail end of a back-to-back. The Golden Knights were shut out in a 3-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Wednesday night and have now lost three of their last five games and seven of their last ten games. Can a Bruins team that will be missing goalie Linus Ullmark, defenseman Brandon Carlo, and forward Matthew Poitras take advantage of the Knights’ fatigue?

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (24-8-8, 56 pts) @ Vegas Golden Knights (23-13-5, 51 pts)

Time: 10:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, Scripps, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-135), Golden Knights (+114)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+118), Golden Knights +1.5 (-218)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-120) Under 6 (+100)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (25), assists (32), and points with 57 in 40 games.

-Goalie Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins. Swayman is 11-3-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

-Defenseman Brandon Carlo’s status is up in the air after he suffered an upper-body injury in the second period on Monday night. Forward Matthew Poitras is also questionable after leaving early in the third period on Tuesday. Goalie Linus Ullmark (undisclosed), defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR), and winger Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are out.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Pavel Zacha-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Trent Frederic-Danton Heinen

John Beecher-Jesper Boqvist-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Mason-Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Parker Wotherspoon

Matt Grzelcyk-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi

