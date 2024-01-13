Bruins Postgame: McAvoy OT Winner Snaps Losing Streak

Charlie McAvoy scored two goals, including the overtime winner 1:08 into the extra frame to snap a three-game losing streak for the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Brad Marchand also lit the lamp twice; David Pastrnak and James van Riemsdyk had two assists each, and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves in the win.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Maybe it’s because the Boston Bruins are paying Charlie McAvoy a $9.5 million salary cap hit for this season and another eight after this season, but there is a portion of Bruins fans who constantly want him gone from the Bruins. Almost every day, I wake up to comments on my articles here saying, ‘Trade McAvoy, ‘ ‘Send him down,’ or ‘He’s overpaid,’ and it simply baffles me. Too many of these delusional fans point to the low point total for McAvoy but don’t realize that’s not why the Bruins backed up the Brink’s Truick for him. They did so because he’s a top-five defenseman in the league and can shut down an opponent by himself.

That was on full display again on Saturday night as the Bruins alternate captain was hustling everywhere in his own end and being his usual beast. However, in this game, he showed his offensive prowess with two goals, including the overtime winner. McAvoy put the Bruins up 2-1 with his fifth goal of the season 6:28 into the second period.

Such a high level of skill from Charlie McAvoy on this goal: pic.twitter.com/gJ0fwbgHMK — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) January 14, 2024

With the game tied 2-2 in the second intermission, McAvoy told NESN rinkside reporter Adam Pellerin this:

Inspirational words from Charlie McAvoy 😂 pic.twitter.com/KA4QC5nfcr — alicia (@LeeshaMae31) January 14, 2024

McAvoy then scored his second of the game 1:08 into overtime and passed Bruins Hall of Famer Ray Bourque for the Bruins all-time record for overtime goals by a defenseman with his sixth career overtime lamplighter.

Charlie McAvoy’s OT winner passes Ray Bourque for most OT goals as a Bruins defenseman 🚨

pic.twitter.com/EReRFHz26N — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 14, 2024

DOGHOUSE: The Boston Bruins blew three one-goal leads in this game and just continue to have too many mental lapses. Yes, the fact they’re on the last game of a four-game road trip and have been away from home for nine days should be considered, but they need to dig deeper. For a team that was talking about finishing their four-game road trip on a high note and finally earning two points in a game, the Bruins seemed to lay back too much after Marchand’s opening salvo. There were other doses of lack of focus and purpose, the biggest being the too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty 8:19 into the third period that nullified a powerplay. The Bruins need to correct these brain cramps in a hurry as their schedule ramps up even more.

BANGER: Danton Heinen continues to be one of the best professional tryout signings in recent memory. Heinen finished the game with three hits. He continues to be a physical, defensive, and offensive presence.

UNSUNG HERO: Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand once again led as a captain should do in a gutsy performance that sparked his team to a win. Marchand scored his 18th goal of the season 5:02 into the game but importantly, earned his 900th point in the NHL with the goal.

Career point No. 900 for Brad Marchand! 9️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Xp8ptiiCwU — NHL (@NHL) January 14, 2024

Marchand also put the Bruins up 3-2 7:43 into the third period with a powerplay goal.

Another multi-goal game for Brad Marchand. pic.twitter.com/wtDLLSlxIx — Short Handed Takes: Bruins 🅿️odcast 🎙 (@ShortHandedTks) January 14, 2024

Marchand is now fifth in points for the Bruins franchise with 901.

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins return home from their four-game road trip and will have a day off before beginning a five-game homestand against the New Jersey Devils in a 1 p.m. matinee on Monday.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Jesper Boqvist-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Trent Frederic-Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

HampusLindholm-Parker Wotherspoon

Mason Lohrei-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi