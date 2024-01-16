Bruins Daily: Swayman Backs It Up; Markstrom Rumors

Just two days after Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman seemed to send a message to Bruins management, he shut out the New Jersey Devils.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins took advantage of a sleepy New Jersey Devils team and won 3-0 thanks to a 31-save shutout from goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: Could a second Jack Adams Award be in the future for Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery?

The Eye Test: Pierre McGuire and I took a trip down memory lane to the Boston Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup run with former Bruins winger and current Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Mark Recchi.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: An interesting NHL general manager and team to watch at the NHL Trade Deadline will be Kent Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: So what’s up with the injury status of Detroit Red Wings winger Patrick Kane?

Florida Hockey Now: The Anaheim Ducks stunned the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves in a 3-0 shutout win for the Buffalo Sabres.

Toronto Sun: Could the Toronto Maple Leafs be thinking about firing head coach Sheldon Keefe?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils on Monday, but it wasn’t because of goalie Nico Daws.

Philly Hockey Now: I keep saying it here, and if you aren’t awake to it yet, do not sleep on the Philadelphia Flyers!

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Can the NHL media and fans start to admit. …SIDNEY CROSBY?!

Chicago Hockey Now: Is it time we start giving some credit to Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson?

Colorado Hockey Now: Boston Hockey Now is wishing good luck and good health to Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin.

Calgary Hockey Now: Trevor Neufeld makes sense of the NHL trade rumors surrounding Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom.