Bruins Daily: Swayman Comment; Middleton A Trade Target?

Is Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman unhappy with contract talks, and is Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton a Bruins’ trade target?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Have contract talks stalled between the Boston Bruins and potential 2024 Vezina Trophy winner and restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Boston Hockey Now: Could Boston Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon save general manager Don Sweeney from having to acquire a physical defenseman like Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton?

The Eye Test: Pierre McGuire and I took a trip down memory lane to the Boston Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup run with former Bruins winger and current Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Mark Recchi.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: What should Montreal Canadiens fans be thinking of prospects Owen Bweck and David Reinbacher?

Florida Hockey Now: As the Boston Bruins know all too well, forward Carter Verhaeghe is ‘Mr. Clutch’ for the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The goaltending was there in a 1-0 loss to the Canucks Saturday, but the scoring was nowhere to be found for the Buffalo Sabres.

Sportsnet: The Colorado Avalanche are simply a class above the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: What is wrong with the New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Could Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom really be an NHL trade option for the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: Surprisingly, Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella is a fan of Anaheim Ducks forward and potential Flyers trade target Trevor Zegras.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could we soon see a new powerplay for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Vegas Hockey Now: It looks like the Vegas Golden Knights will have to go a while without center and North Chelmsford, MA, native Jack Eichel.