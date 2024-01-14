Bruins Daily: Marchand, McAvoy Silence Critics; NHL Rumors

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and team captain Brad Marchand shut their critics up in a 4-3 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in overtime thanks to two goals each from defenseman Charlie McAvoy and captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: The news on Saturday couldn’t have been much better for the Boston Bruins and their goalies, Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.

The Eye Test: Pierre McGuire and I took a trip down memory lane to the Boston Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup run with former Bruins winger and current Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Mark Recchi.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Are the Montreal Canadiens going to get in on the NHL trade sweepstakes for Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras?

Detroit Hockey Now: Who are the 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils snapped a nine-game win streak for the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: In the middle of a Buffalo blizzard, the Thatcher ZDemko and the Canucks earned a 1-0 shutout over the Buffalo Sabres.

Sportsnet: Will Corey Perry wind up signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

TSN: 13 days into 2024, we finally saw a win for the Ottawa Senators.

NHL.com: One NHL team starting to heat up is the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: What best describes Barry Trotz’s time with the New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Just when things were looking down, Nico Daws made 35 saves in a 4-1 win over the Panthers for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Did trading Cutter Gauthier halt the rebuild for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes held on for a 3-2 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Colorado Hockey Now: The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will feature three players from the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: Just when things seemed to be getting better, things got worse for the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: Is it rebuild time for the Calgary Flames?

Sportsnet: Speaking of the Flames, could they wind up trading franchise goalie Jacob Markstrom?