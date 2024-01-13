Bruins Daily: Bruins-Habs Trade Rumor; Foligno Extended

The NHL trade chatter is starting to heat up, and the Boston Bruins. …hold the presses. …are being linked to the Montreal Canadiens!

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins make a play on the NHL trade market to acquire Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan?

The Eye Test: Pierre McGuire and I took a trip down memory lane to the Boston Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup run with former Bruins winger and current Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Mark Recchi.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens have recalled blue-chip prospect Joshua Roy.

Detroit Hockey Now: The 27-game goalless streak is over for Detroit Red Wings forward Andrew Copp.

Florida Hockey Now: One of the hottest teams in the NHL right now is the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Could a whiteout blizzard postpone Saturday’s game between the Vancouver Canucks and Buffalo Sabres?

Sportsnet: Who are the 2023-24 Toronto Maple Leafs?

TSN: In a season of misery for the Ottawa Senators, could a bright spot become the return of forward Shane Pinto?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Just like the Toronto Maple Leafs, goaltending has been a major issue for the New Jersey Devils.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins winger Reilly Smith will be out awhile for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago Hockey Now: Why did the Chicago Blackhawks give a two-year ($4.5M AAV) contract extension to former Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno?

Colorado Hockey Now: Another team with reported trade interest in Sean Monahan is the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: Where does captain Logan Couture fit in on the current lineup for the San Jose Sharks?

NHL.com: It’s the second 16-game hockey slate of the season today in the NHL!