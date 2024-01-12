Bruins Daily: Another OT Loss For Bruins; NHL News And Rumors

Another loss in extra time for the Boston Bruins and suddenly they’re in a cat fight for the Atlantic Division with the Florida Panthers.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins lost their fifth straight game in extra time and their third straight overall, despite a brilliant effort from the penalty kill and goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: So far, the injury news isn’t too bad for Boston Bruins rookie center Matthew Poitras and goalie Linus Ullmark, but not so much for defenseman Brandon Carlo.

The Eye Test: Pierre McGuire and I took a trip down memory lane to the Boston Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup run with former Bruins winger and current Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Mark Recchi.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parting ways after 24 years, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: It’s seemingly only a matter of time until the Montreal Canadiens trade forward Sean Monahan.

Detroit Hockey Now: There are no more moral victories for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: It’s time to accept that last season’s upset of the Boston Bruins and run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final was no fluke for the Florida Panthers.

Leafs Nation: Do the Toronto Maple Leafs have ‘serious interest’ in signing veteran forward Corey Perry?

Sportsnet: Despite making a coaching change, things just keep getting worse for the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Some in-game line changes led to a comeback win for the New York Islanders.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Vancouver Canucks stayed hot against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Colorado Hockey Now: Is team captain Gabriel Landeskog close to returning for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: That was a gutsy win for the struggling Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: A 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens snapped a 12-game losing streak for the San Jose Sharks.

TSN: One team to keep an eye on as the NHL trade deadline gets closer is the Vancouver Canucks.