Bruins Daily: Could Ullmark Injury Force A Trade? NHL Rumors

If the injury news is bad on Linus Ullmark today, could Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney have to explore the NHL trade market for a veteran backup goalie?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins actually wind up searching for a backup goalie before the NHL trade deadline because of the injury to goalie Linus Ullmark?

The Eye Test: Pierre McGuire and I took a trip down memory lane to the Boston Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup run with former Bruins winger and current Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Mark Recchi.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: In his second NHL season, former Northeastern University defenseman Jordan Harris is making an impact for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: He may not be the flashiest player, but the Detroit Red Wings are lucky to have forward Michael Rasmussen.

Florida Hockey Now: What a homecoming for St. Louis native and Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk.

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs dodged a bullet with an injury to rookie forward Matthew Knies.

TSN: It’s been all losing seasons so far for the young core of the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: What’s the latest injury news for the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: Could the Philadelphia Flyers wind up acquiring new Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale’s former teammate and good friend, Trevor Zegras?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What could the NHL trade deadline look like for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks will have to go six to eight weeks without rookie sensation Connor Bedard.

Colorado Hockey Now: I tweeted it on Monday night when during the Bruins game, and I’ll say it again here, one of the most underrated players in the NHL is Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen.

Vegas Hockey Now: The NHL Trade Deadline could see a big change for the Bruins’ opponent tonight, the Vegas Golden Knights.