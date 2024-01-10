Bruins Daily: Bruins Hurting; Pastrnak Trolls; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins lost 4-3 in extra time and suffered key injuries for a second straight game on their current four-game road trip out west.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins lost 4-3 in overtime to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night, but more importantly, they lost rookie center Matthew Poitras and their goalie Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: After he scored his 25th goal of the season in the first period on Tuesday, the Boston Bruins social media went to bat for their embattled superstar winger David Pastrnak.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Did the Montreal Canadiens have an opportunity to acquire Anaheim Ducks prospect and Boston College star forward Cutter Gauthier?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Boston native Joey Daccord was brilliant again as the Seattle Kraken won 5-2 over the Buffalo Sabres.

Florida Hockey Now: St. Louis is Matthew Tkachuk’s town, and he made sure everyone knew that in a 5-1 win over the Blues for the Florida Panthers.

Toronto Sun: One NHL general manager to watch heading into the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline is Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving.

Deadspin: One could argue that he doesn’t get enough praise, but John Cooper is getting hard to ignore after earning his 500th win for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders became the last victim in the New York Metro sweep for the Vancouver Canucks.

New Jersey Hockey Now: As it suddenly has for the Boston Bruins, the injury bug is slamming the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: The Cutter Gauthier-Jamie Drysdale trade may just be the tip of the iceberg for the Philadelphia Flyers.