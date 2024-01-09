Bruins Daily: Speed Kills Bruins; BC Star Gauthier Traded

The Boston Bruins hung tough with the Colorado Avalanche, but in the end, speed killed them in a 4-3 shootout loss.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: As they, speed kills, and that’s what it did to the Boston Bruins in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche, despite two goals from Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins veteran winger Charlie Coyle has been a mentor to teammate Trent Frederic.

Patriots Football Now: If you want to know the latest on Bill Belichick, then check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Could a really high draft pick still be a possibility for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: The month of January should dictate if there will be a trip to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Despite a face shield, captain Sasha Barkov had four points against the Avalanche for the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres are getting a much-needed jolt to the lineup thanks to winger Jack Quinn.

ESPN: The richest contract in the history of the Toronto Maple Leafs now belongs to winger William Nylander.

The Eye Test: Could the Tampa Bay Lightning ever trade captain and potential 2024 unrestricted free agent Steven Stamkos?

NHL

Colorado Hockey Now: Here’s the opposite view from the Bruins’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers shocked the hockey world on Monday night and traded Boston College star forward Cutter Gauthier.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The injury list just keeps growing and growing for the New Jersey Devils.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Is toughness now a trademark of the 2023-24 Pittsburgh Penguins?