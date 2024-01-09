Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Speed Kills Bruins; BC Star Gauthier Traded
The Boston Bruins hung tough with the Colorado Avalanche, but in the end, speed killed them in a 4-3 shootout loss.
That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: As they, speed kills, and that’s what it did to the Boston Bruins in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche, despite two goals from Brad Marchand.
Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins veteran winger Charlie Coyle has been a mentor to teammate Trent Frederic.
Patriots Football Now: If you want to know the latest on Bill Belichick, then check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: Could a really high draft pick still be a possibility for the Montreal Canadiens?
Detroit Hockey Now: The month of January should dictate if there will be a trip to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Detroit Red Wings.
Florida Hockey Now: Despite a face shield, captain Sasha Barkov had four points against the Avalanche for the Florida Panthers.
Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres are getting a much-needed jolt to the lineup thanks to winger Jack Quinn.
ESPN: The richest contract in the history of the Toronto Maple Leafs now belongs to winger William Nylander.
The Eye Test: Could the Tampa Bay Lightning ever trade captain and potential 2024 unrestricted free agent Steven Stamkos?
NHL
Colorado Hockey Now: Here’s the opposite view from the Bruins’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers shocked the hockey world on Monday night and traded Boston College star forward Cutter Gauthier.
New Jersey Hockey Now: The injury list just keeps growing and growing for the New Jersey Devils.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Is toughness now a trademark of the 2023-24 Pittsburgh Penguins?