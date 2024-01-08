Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Will Bruins Make Impact Trade? NHL Rumors
The Boston Bruins have once again proven the preseason prognosticators wrong but is the 2023-24 team worth sacrificing the future again at the NHL Trade Deadline?
That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: The 2023-24 Boston Bruins are hard to figure out at times, but one thing is clear: They’re better than everyone – except they – thought. Will they be rewarded again at the NHL trade deadline by general manager Don Sweeney?
Boston Hockey Now: Here’s one last look at that 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Boston Bruins and a heck of a game for Bruins forward Trent Frederic.
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: Is it time for the Montreal Canadiens to recall rugged defenseman Arber Xhekaj?
Florida Hockey Now: Where would the Florida Panthers be without goalie Sergei Bobrovsky?
Fansided: Are the Toronto Maple Leafs making a ‘huge mistake’ if they do indeed commit eight years with an $11 million cap hit in a contract extension for winger William Nylander?
Sportsnet: According to Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman, the team to watch right now on the NHL trade market is the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
NYI Hockey Now: Did blown calls lead to a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights for the New York Islanders?
New Jersey Hockey Now: Who could the solutions on the blue line be on the NHL trade market for the New Jersey Devils?
Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers are the most dangerous team on the penalty kill because of forward Travis Konecny.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Why can’t younger players stick with the Pittsburgh Penguins?
Nashville Hockey Now: What’s the solution on the blue line for the Nashville Predators?
Chicago Hockey Now: It’s a trip to injured reserve and a broken jaw for Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard.
Colorado Hockey Now: Are the goaltending issues for the Boston Bruins’ opponent tonight, the Colorado Avalanche?
Sweeney doesn’t have the balls to make a big trade. If he did, the over paid McAvoy would already be gone. How can he justify paying McAvoy $9.5 million per season when he’s a minus player and doesn’t rank in the top 20 in points, time on ice or plus minus among NHL defensemen?
Robby, you’re entitled to have an opinion but at least back it up with facts. Sweeney has made a major trade at the deadline in each of the last six seasons. So saying he doesn’t have the balls to make one is false. I disagree with your hate for McAvoy but to each their own.