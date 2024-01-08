Bruins Daily: Will Bruins Make Impact Trade? NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins have once again proven the preseason prognosticators wrong but is the 2023-24 team worth sacrificing the future again at the NHL Trade Deadline?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The 2023-24 Boston Bruins are hard to figure out at times, but one thing is clear: They’re better than everyone – except they – thought. Will they be rewarded again at the NHL trade deadline by general manager Don Sweeney?

Boston Hockey Now: Here’s one last look at that 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Boston Bruins and a heck of a game for Bruins forward Trent Frederic.

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Is it time for the Montreal Canadiens to recall rugged defenseman Arber Xhekaj?

Florida Hockey Now: Where would the Florida Panthers be without goalie Sergei Bobrovsky?

Fansided: Are the Toronto Maple Leafs making a ‘huge mistake’ if they do indeed commit eight years with an $11 million cap hit in a contract extension for winger William Nylander?

Sportsnet: According to Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman, the team to watch right now on the NHL trade market is the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Did blown calls lead to a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights for the New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Who could the solutions on the blue line be on the NHL trade market for the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers are the most dangerous team on the penalty kill because of forward Travis Konecny.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Why can’t younger players stick with the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: What’s the solution on the blue line for the Nashville Predators?

Chicago Hockey Now: It’s a trip to injured reserve and a broken jaw for Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard.

Colorado Hockey Now: Are the goaltending issues for the Boston Bruins’ opponent tonight, the Colorado Avalanche?