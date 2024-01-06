Bruins Daily: Marchand-Crosby Love; Clean Hit Injures Bedard

One night after Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand called the NHL ‘soft’, Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard was injured on a clean, open-ice hit.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is tired of the new-wave NHL underappreciating Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Boston Hockey Now: Here’s one last look at that 6-5 game Sidney Crosby and the Penguins one over the Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: He may not have had the offensive output everyone expected at the World Junior Championship, but gold medal-winning Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson had to have impressed the Montreal Canadiens.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Who is the 2024 All-Star representative for the Buffalo Sabres?

Florida Hockey Now: What a shame (said no one outside of Panthers fans) that Nick Cousins was placed on injured reserve by the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: When was the last time ‘The California Triangle’ was swept by the Detroit Red Wings?

TSN: Is former Boston Bruins goalie Martin Jones (albeit a Bruin for a few hours) becoming a feel-good story for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

The Eye Test: Reality has set in, and it’s time for a culture change with the Ottawa Senators.

Sports Logos: Here’s a look at the new third jerseys for the Bruins’ next opponent, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard got knocked out of the Blackhawks’ 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils thanks to a textbook, clean open-ice hit from Devils Defenseman Brendan Smith.

Chicago Hockey Now: Even Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson had no issues with the Brendan Smith hit on Connor Bedard.